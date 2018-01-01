Kevin Nash On What Vince McMahon Recently Told Him Regarding Current WWE Talent

After refiling the XFL trademark last summer, as well as more trademarks in late-2017, there is no question that Vince McMahon has interest in a new football project. Whether it will be a revival of the XFL, the XFL being a part of the WWE Network, or XFL film being a part of a launch of another league, is still unknown. However, as we previously reported, conservative blogger Brad Shepard reported that there is an expectation that Vince McMahon will make an announcement on January 25th regarding the future of the XFL.

McMahon also has started a company outside of the WWE, Alpha Entertainment, LLC. According to a WWE Spokesperson, this company is looking to venture into investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including pro football. Other than this announcement, reported by Deadspin, Vince McMahon has kept silent about what the plans are.

He did, however, recently sell $100 million worth of WWE shares in order to provide funding for this project. Trey Wingo stated on the Golic & Wingo Show that, as a result of the failed project in 2001, both WWE and NBC lost $35 million each. Despite this, there is former WWE talent who are still in favor of a return. As we reported, both Torrie Wilson and Jonathan Coachman told TMZ that they would not mind seeing an XFL revival. Even further, they would strongly consider contributing if asked to be a part of the relaunch.

When I interviewed Rod "He Hate Me" Smart on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, he admitted that he was completely unaware of the XFL folding until seeing an announcement via ESPN while he was with a colleague at a bar. Despite this, he still supports the possibility of the XFL returning, as it would give his brother who currently plays in the CFL another opportunity to play in the United States, and it will also help out with his family and friends having to travel so far to see his games.

During a recent episode of the The Ross Report, Jim Ross also spoke highly of the potential relaunch, stating that he believes that Vince and company have done significant research to make sure that they will not have another unsuccessful run. Ross also asked his guest, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, about his thoughts on the matter.

"Vince doesn't like to have a black mark anywhere on his dossier," said Nash. "At the beginning [of the XFL], the numbers were great, and it wasn't the right place at the right time."

Nash and Ross also discussed whether WWE will hurt from McMahon not completely focusing on the product, and both agreed that Triple H is next in line to steer the company creatively, and the WWE will be just fine with him at the helm. However, the landscape of WWE has changed regarding the grit of the talent.

"I remember one time I was talking to Vince – it wasn't the last WrestleMania, I think it was the one before – and I just asked him how things were," said Nash. "And he goes, 'The thing that's changed more than anything, [is] back when you broke in here in the fed, it was a shark tank. Like, everybody went after that top prize, and it was a battle. Now, [wrestlers] wait for him to come around with a sword and anoint them.' It's just not the same anymore."

