New Favorite In WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Shortly after the first ever Women's Royal Rumble had been announced by the WWE, the gambling odds were set by the oddsmakers. Our friends at Betwrestling.com sent us the following:

Early odds had the most favored to win being former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey. While not yet being announced as a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble, Rousey was the outright favorite. A shift has occurred and the undefeated Asuka has risen to the top of the odds and is the most favored at +162. Ronda has dropped to +175, leaving her second most likely to win.

Another frontrunner is Paige with odds of +600. Paige recently returned with her new group "Absolution" and is getting very impressive reactions. Becky Lynch at +700 is the most favored of the Smackdown roster and Nia Jax is at +1000.

Some interesting possible entrants include Stephanie McMahon at +2000, Maria Menounos at +3300 and Lana at +3300. Possible women returning to the WWE for the Royal Rumble include AJ Lee, Beth Phoenix, The Bella Twins, and Trish Stratus, each with individual odds of +2500. Michelle McCool and Stacey Keibler each have odds of +3300 and Torrie Wilson has odds of +5000.

Women's Royal Rumble odds

Asuka 13/8 (+162)

Ronda Rousey 7/4 (+175)

Paige 6/1 (+600)

Becky Lynch 7/1 (+700)

Nia Jax 10/1 (+1000)

Charlotte Flair 14/1 (+1400)

Sasha Banks 14/1 (+1400)

Bayley 16/1 (+1600)

Naomi 18/1 (+1800)

Alexa Bliss 20/1 (+2000)

Stephanie McMahon 20/1 (+2000)

AJ Lee 25/1 (+2500)

Beth Pheonix 25/1 (+2500)

Brie Bella 25/1 (+2500)

Lita 25/1 (+2500)

Natalya 25/1 (+2500)

Nikki Bella 25/1 (+2500)

Trish Stratus 25/1 (+2500)

Billy Kay 33/1 (+3300)

Carmella 33/1 (+3300)

Ember Moon 33/1 (+3300)

Kairi Sane 33/1 (+3300)

Lana 33/1 (+3300)

Maria Menounos 33/1 (+3300)

Michelle McCool 33/1 (+3300)

Mickie James 33/1 (+3300)

Nikki Cross 33/1 (+3300)

Peyton Royce 33/1 (+3300)

Ruby Riott 33/1 (+3300)

Stacey Keibler 33/1 (+3300)

Tamina 33/1 (+3300)

Alicia Fox 40/1 (+4000)

Torrie Wilson 50/1 (+5000)