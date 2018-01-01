Update On Braun Strowman After Being Sent Home, NXT Star & Tough Enough Winner Get Married, Victoria

- WWE officials told F4WOnline.com this afternoon that Braun Strowman is scheduled for tonight's Raw in Miami, Florida.

After working two live events where he brawled with Kane, Strowman returned home on Thursday due to a bad case of the flu. This caused him to miss the final three live events of 2017.

- As noted, the second season of the soap opera series Tainted Dreams, starring former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz, premiered on Amazon and Amazon Prime this past week. Former WWE talent Lisa Marie Varon (aka Victoria) appears in the series as a parole officer for the character Godderz plays. This reunites the two as they played a couple in TNA in 2012 and 2013.

- NXT star Wesley Blake and 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee got married over the weekend in Titusville, Florida.

Former WWE developmental talent CJ Dunning revealed the news in a post on Instagram.

Blake and Lee have one child together, a daughter named Piper, who was born on May 1, 2017.