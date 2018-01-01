WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 01, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Miami for the first Main Event episode of 2018:

* Dana Brooke defeated Mickie James

* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

