WWE On Why Enzo Amore Missed RAW & Cedric Alexander's Title Shot, Enzo Hospital Video

WWE and Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore have confirmed that he missed tonight's RAW from Miami due being hospitalized with an illness. It appears Enzo may be suffering from the same flu that sent Braun Strowman home from the holiday tour.

No word yet on when Cedric Alexander will get his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot that was supposed to air on tonight's show but we will keep you updated. WWE did a segment on tonight's RAW that saw Nia Jax leave the arena to take Enzo a bowl of chicken noodle soup.

Below is WWE's announcement and Enzo's Instagram post from Jackson Memorial/UM Hospital: