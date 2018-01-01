WINC Podcast (1/1): WWE RAW Review, Enzo Amore Hospitalized, Best Of 2017, Royal Rumble Match

Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- The best of 2017 in pro wrestling.

- Enzo Amore being hospitalized.

- The Royal Rumble card continues to fill out.

- More on who The Undertaker could face at WrestleMania.

- The guys debate who could win this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match.

- Finn Balor teaming up with Gallows and Anderson.

- Elias' gimmick and if it could hold him back.

- Is "Woken" Matt Hardy living up to "Broken" Matt Hardy?

