The Miz's WWE TV Return Revealed (Photo), The Rock's Mother And Daughter At Ringside, RAW 25 Promo

- Above is a new promo for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd, live from New York City.

- The Rock's mother Ata Johnson and daughter Simone were sitting ringside for tonight's RAW from Miami.

- The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on next Monday's RAW from Memphis, Tennessee. Miz has been away filming WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" movie with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He wrapped filming a few weeks back and then spent more than a week on a USO Holiday Tour with Alicia Fox. Below is a graphic for next week's return: