Asuka To Get Women's Title Shot? (Video), WWE 205 Live Match For Hideo Itami, Royal Rumble Reactions

By Marc Middleton | January 01, 2018

- Asuka moved one step closer to earning a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after winning a non-title singles match on tonight's RAW in Miami. No word yet on if Asuka will get a title shot before the Royal Rumble as she is confirmed for the 30-woman Rumble match. Above is video from tonight's RAW match.

- Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami has been confirmed for this week's WWE 205 Live episode. This is a rematch from last Tuesday's show, which saw Itami win by submission.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card After RAW
- As noted, tonight's RAW saw several male and female Superstars announce their spots in the upcoming Royal Rumble matches - Finn Balor, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Below are Twitter comments from Banks, Bayley and Absolution:

