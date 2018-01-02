Goldust Works Match With Cruiserweights (Video), The Miz On His Return, Absolution & The Riott Squad

- WWE continued mixing regular RAW Superstars with the cruiserweights on this week's RAW as Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander to defeat Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. WWE has talked about using more non-cruiserweight talents to help generate interest for WWE 205 Live and the cruiserweight division. Above is video from the match.

- As noted, WWE has announced that The Miz will return to TV on next Monday's RAW in Memphis. He tweeted the following on the return:

You've all suffered enough. Now it's time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018

- WWE has released the first t-shirts for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan). The Absolution shirts will be in stock on January 18th while the Riott shirts will be in stock on January 26th but both can be pre-ordered now.

I am simply in LOVE ?? with the #RiottSquad's first t-shirt! Get yours now, exclusively at @WWEShop! pic.twitter.com/ljdvfC3dH5 — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 1, 2018