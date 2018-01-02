The Club Staying Together On RAW? (Video), Roman Reigns Brags On His RAW Win, Royal Rumble Matches

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw The Club reunite as Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson teamed up to defeat Elias, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Above is RAW Fallout video of Mike Rome talking to The Club. Balor says the more things change the more they stay the same and the boys are back in town.

- As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on RAW that the 30-woman Royal Rumble match will have the same rules as the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the Rumble pay-per-view later this month in Philadelphia. WWE announced the following on the rules:

Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Match rules revealed Oftentimes, men's and women's sports have slightly different regulations. The basketball is smaller in the women's leagues and the games are shorter; women's tennis features fewer sets than a men's match; body-checking is prohibited in women's hockey. However, as revealed by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in the opening minutes of Monday Night Raw, management of both Raw and SmackDown LIVE have agreed that the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match will feature no such alterations to its rules. In other words, the historic Women's match will be contested in the exact same fashion as the Men's match: 30 Superstars will enter, one at a time, at consistent intervals. An elimination occurs when a Superstar is sent over the top rope with both feet touching the floor, and the last woman standing will receive a Championship Match at WrestleMania. In the same vein as 2016's first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell Match and 2017's inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Match, the historic Women's Royal Rumble Match continues to pave the way for the Women's Evolution and prove that WWE's female Superstars are judged on the same merit as the men. The field has already begun to fill for both matches. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Asuka, Natalya and Ruby Riott have declared for the Women's match, while Finn Bálor and John Cena join Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Elias as confirmed participants in the Men's. Both matches can be seen at the Royal Rumble event, streaming live Sunday, Jan. 28, on the award-winning WWE Network.

See Also Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card After RAW

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following after retaining over Samoa Joe on last night's RAW in Miami: