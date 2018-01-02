WrestlingInc.com

Finn Balor On Being In The Rumble, Mojo Rawley On His US Title Tournament Match, DDP - Cody Rhodes

By Marc Middleton | January 02, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this video of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes at the DDP Yoga Performance Center over the weekend for a Facebook Live interview on New Year's Eve.

Cody Rhodes Gives Update On 10K Venue Show, Being The Elite Outtakes, Bullet Club T-Shirt S
- As noted, Finn Balor announced on last night's RAW that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month. Balor tweeted the following on the match:

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on his WWE United States Title tournament match with Zack Ryder, which will likely take place on tonight's SmackDown. As noted, the other first round match will see Xavier Woods take on Aiden English. The winner of Mojo vs. Ryder will face Bobby Roode while the winner of Woods vs. English will face Jinder Mahal. The finals will take place at the Royal Rumble.

