News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown And 205 Live - AJ Styles In Action, Title Match, Tournament, More

The first WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2018 will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Matches confirmed for tonight's SmackDown include WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match plus Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos with the titles on the line, plus WWE United States Title tournament matches with Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley and Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English. 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami in a rematch from last week.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* AJ Styles to battle Sami Zayn on first SmackDown LIVE of 2018

* Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos today on SmackDown LIVE

* Who will win the Eight-Superstar United States Championship Tournament?

* Who will be the next Superstars to seek glory in two Royal Rumble Matches on Jan. 28?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.