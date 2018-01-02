Leva 'Blue Pants' Bates Talks Aiden English Abandoning Her In NXT

In the quest to defeat Aiden English en route to winning the United States Championship tournament, New Day member Xavier Woods has been campaigning about how much of a "scoundrel" English is. He has also been using the tagline, "It's not a vote for me. It's a vote for three." Woods recently caught up with former NXT talent Leva Bates, formerly known as Blue Pants, to discuss her relationship with English.

During Woods' interview, Bates described how it was a dream come true when she finally became a part of WWE.

"I worked so long and so hard in the independents and I finally got there," said Bates. "I finally achieved the dream, and I was there at WWE. Words can't describe how I was feeling."

Woods then asked Bates how it was meeting English for the first time.

"He was so kind. He was so sweet. We instantly became friends, got along really quickly," Bates said. "So that's why, of course, I helped them out at TakeOver. Helped them win the tag titles." Woods then asked Bates what happened after they won the titles. Bates explained, "We had the NXT afterward, and I chased off Alexa Bliss to help them out. That night, I gave him a call and let him know how it all went down, and, he didn't answer.

"Time passed, he never called back, never returned any of my calls or texts. He just kinda — ghosted me. And when I needed him the most, when I was getting beat down by monsters, he wasn't there. He just threw me away. He got what he wanted, and then he just discarded me like I was nothing but a piece of trash. It hurt, you know? I really thought we were friends. But Aiden English — he's nothing but a scoundrel."

WWE has confirmed that this opening round tournament match will be occurring on tonight's SmackDown Live, as well as Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley.