Braun Strowman On His RAW Win, News On Superstars In The Women's Royal Rumble Match, WWE DVD Intro

- WWE's "Best PPV Matches 2017" DVD was set to be released today but it's been pusjed back to January 9th, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. As noted, the set will feature more than 9 hours of content and is hosted by Renee Young. Above is the intro to the DVD.

- WWE currently has 22 active female Superstars on the main roster but at least 2 of those will not be competing in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later this month - RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Unless Flair and Bliss work singles matches at the Rumble, that leaves 10 non-main roster spots for the match. There's been speculation on WWE NXT Superstars or former Superstars being used as surprise entrants in the match. Superstars confirmed for the match as of this writing include Asuka, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Ruby Riott and Natalya. That leaves 21 open spots for the match as of this writing.

Active female Superstars on the main roster include Becky Lynch, Carmella, Flair, Lana, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Riott, Sarah Logan, Tamina Snuka, Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Rose, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Paige, Banks and Deville. Maryse and Maria Kanellis are both on the roster but they are pregnant.

- Braun Strowman was trending on Twitter last night for his "these hands" line when warning Heath Slater during the win over Rhyno. Braun tweeted the following after the match: