Konnan On Jinder Mahal's Heat, Which RAW Star He Is A Fan Of, Not Liking WWE's Writing

Konnan was a guest on the most recent episode of The Ross Report and he had a wide-ranging conversation with Jim Ross. Konnan discussed the heel heat Jinder Mahal has generated since he was pushed into the main event picture earlier this year.

"Jinder Mahal has real heat. More heat than anybody," Konnan said. "People were talking about how he wasn't used well the first time around he was in WWE and now he is up here in today's world of great work rate, you have to be in the same conversation of an AJ Styles or Samoa Joe. Some of them, they don't like his work rate so that gives him some real heat."

Mahal's sudden push from mid-card jobber to becoming WWE Champion over the summer wasn't popular among the majority of the WWE Universe. He was able to become one of the top heels in the company before losing the title to AJ Styles last month.

Another superstar that is becoming a top heel in WWE is Elias. Konnan dished out a ton of praise for The Drifter, saying he's one of his favorite superstars at the moment.

"The most over guy to me on either Raw or SmackDown is Elias. That is my favorite character. I love the way he comes out and buries the crowd. I love how he sings his song and buries the crowd," Konnan said. "His delivery and timing is incredible. He is really funny to me. Obviously, they haven't put him in any good matches where he means anything. I mean, they really buried him when they did that angle with Jason Jordan and how he came out and threw vegetables at him, which was very hoaky, but I love watching Elias. He's my favorite right now."

One thing Konnan hasn't been happy about is the current writing in the WWE. He said a major problem the company faces is the 50/50 booking because they aren't really listening to the fans. He's grown frustrated with the writing because he thinks the solution is as simple as hiring better writers.

"Jimmy Jacobs, who used to write for Chris Jericho when he was in WWE. He is in TNA writing for them now. He was on my podcast and we had asked him how many writers they had. He said something along the lines of having 25 writers. He even said that some guys specifically do comedy; some guys specifically do promos and that they are very talented guys," Konnan said. "I asked him why the shows are so bad, then? They do such a good job in burying people than putting people over. That 50/50 booking doesn't help anybody. He was telling me how it is really hard to do 3 hours of television every week; I say why not get better writers then? If you watch Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones, but I bet you that if you told them that their show was going to be three hours every Sunday instead of one hour it would still be a great show. I just get frustrated when WWE, who invented everything like vignette, putting people over and creating superstars, I just feel as though they don't listen to the crowd, and it's just basically because it is a party of one where you have to have Vince McMahon happy."

