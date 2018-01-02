Backstage Update On Enzo Amore Missing RAW, More On The Club's 2018, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy Reviews

- The Great War between "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt continued on last night's RAW with another lackluster segment between the two. The feud continues to receive negative reviews from fans on social media. You can see the latest Wyatt - Hardy interaction, which took place after Wyatt's win over Apollo Crews, in the video above.

- As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore missed last night's RAW and the title match with Cedric Alexander as he was hospitalized with an illness, possibly the same flu that kept Braun Strowman off part of the annual holiday live event tour. Amore posted an Instagram video where he checked himself out of the emergency room on Monday and went to the arena for RAW. PWInsider noted that he arrived about an hour before the show kicked off and pushed that he should be allowed to compete but officials would not let him perform sick. He was then told to leave the arena and return to his hotel to rest up. No word yet on when the title match will take place or if Enzo will be on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, Finn Balor indicated in a post-RAW Fallout video that he, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows may continue teaming in 2018 after their win over Elias and The Miztourage on last night's RAW. Anderson tweeted the following and indicated the same. Also below is Gallows' response to the Fallout video and the group teaming more in 2018: