Chris Jericho Outselling The Young Bucks, Wrestle Kingdom 12 Start Time, Rey Mysterio Facing TV Star

- Chris Jericho noted on the latest episode of his podcast that his "Alpha Club" shirt at Hot Topic is the top selling t-shirt at the store, topping shirts for The Bullet Club, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and all WWE shirts. He noted that it is also the top selling t-shirt at HotTopic.com. Jericho will be facing Kenny Omega this Thursday at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

- Join us this Thursday for our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 12. In the U.S., the event starts with the pre-show late Wednesday night (11 p.m. PT) / early Thursday morning (2 a.m. ET) depending on your time zone. You can stream it live at NJPWWorld.com.

See Also Chris Jericho On Telling Vince McMahon About Wrestling For NJPW, Never Watching A Kenny Omega Match

- Rey Mysterio will be facing reality TV star Adam Maxted, who appeared on the British dating reality show, Love Island, at a 5 Star Wrestling event at the SSE Arena in Belfast on March 1, 2018 in Northern Ireland. Maxted was a part of the WWE tryouts in the U.K. last May, and told The Belfast Telegraph last year that he didn't have sex during his time on Love Island because he hopes to make it to WWE one day.

"I said to myself that there was no way I was going to risk my future and my dream - no matter how good looking the girl was or how much there was a connection or how much I wanted to do it," Maxted said. "My dream is to be in the WWE and it's such a child-based market so I wasn't ever going to ruin my chances of getting onto that because I'd had sex on TV."