WWE Removes Bullet Club Reference, Mojo Rawley Hypes WWE SmackDown Match Tonight, WWE Shop Sale

- The WWE U.K. Facebook page and Twitter account had a reference to The Bullet Club with this post about Finn Balor teaming with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on last night's SmackDown Live. The post read:

The boys are back in town! Monday Night #RAW saw the debut of the #BulletClub in the @WWE and it was #TooSweet! Who's looking forward to seeing more of @FinnBalor, @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE? pic.twitter.com/3kz1sI7jm2

In a now-deleted tweet, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks replied and made a "Cease and Desist" joke in reference to WWE sending them a cease & desist letter last September. WWE deleted their tweet and updated their Facebook post to remove the reference to The Bullet Club. The post now reads:

The boys are back in town! Monday Night WWE Raw saw the debut of The Balor Club in the WWE and it was Too Sweet! Who's looking forward to seeing more of Finn Bálor, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows?

- As noted, the U.S. Championship tournament will continue on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live with Xavier Woods facing Aiden English and Mojo Rawley battling Zack Ryder in first round matches. Mojo hyped his match with Ryder on Twitter tonight, writing: