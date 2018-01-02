WWE Star Rescued From Bathroom (Videos), Alexa Bliss Appearance Cancelled, The Road Warriors

- WWE posted the clip above of The Road Warriors teaming with Dusty Rhodes to face Ivan Koloff, Warlord & Barbarian 30 years ago today on January 2, 1988.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was scheduled to appear at the Shreveport World of Wheels event this Saturday afternoon, however the appearance was cancelled "due to scheduling conflict." The organizers noted that they are working on a replacement.

- Heath Slater got stuck in an airplane bathroom on New Year's Eve. Luckily for Slater's kids, someone was able to take a screwdriver to pry open the lock on the door. Slater posted videos of being locked and rescued on Instagram, which you can check out below: