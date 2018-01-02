Former Lingerie Football Player Getting WWE Tryout (Video), The Rock Has Advice For RAW Star, Rusev

- Former Lingerie Football League (LFL) player Susan Cashdollar will be at next month's WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, according to Squared Circle Sirens. She had a WWE tryout in June of 2014. In addition to playing for the LFL, she has also done stunt work in movies like Mindhunter and Dog Eat Dog. It was noted that she has been training at the AIW Training Academy in Ohio to prepare for her tryout.

Rusev Day shirts are back in-stock at WWEShop.com in most sizes. The XL, 2XL and 3XL sizes are still only available for pre-order.

- As noted, Curt Hawkins has a new shirt at WWEShop.com highlighting his losing streak. Hawkins sent The Rock a tweet noting that he was undefeated so far in 2018. The Rock replied and offered some advice on a new t-shirt, tweeting, "Haha what's up my man! F*ck that losing streak. You're still #1 to me. That should be your next t-shirt to sell: 'F*ck a losing streak'. I smell a top seller!"

Hawkins and Curtis Axel worked with The Rock to prepare him for his in-ring return in 2011. You can check out their exchange below:

Haha what's up my man! F*ck that losing streak. You're still #1 to me. That should be your next t-shirt to sell: "F*ck a losing streak". I smell a top seller! — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 2, 2018