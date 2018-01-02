Cedric Alexander On His Title Shot & Teaming With Goldust, The Rock & His Daughter (Video), Stock

- ET posted this video of The Rock and daughter Jasmine at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

- WWE stock was up 2.68% today, closing at $31.41 per share. Today's high was $31.63 and the low was $30.77.

- As noted, there's still no word yet on when Cedric Alexander will get his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot from Enzo Amore as Enzo is currently sick and has been pulled from the ring. Cedric was supposed to get his title shot on RAW last night but he teamed with WWE veteran Goldust instead, picking up a win over Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak. Cedric tweeted the following on teaming with Goldust: