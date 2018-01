- NXT stars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are backstage at tonight's SmackDown Live. Tonight's show is from Orlando, so they could simply be visiting.

- WWE Monday Night RAW will return to The Q in Cleveland, Ohio on March 26th, two weeks before WrestleMania 34. Tickets are now on sale.

- Bayley took to Twitter to seemingly comment on her rough 2017. She wrote on Twitter:

2018: Find my way again — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 2, 2018

Mason Moore contributed to this article.