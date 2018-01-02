New Royal Rumble Participants, RAW Social Media Score, Ratings Reminder, Luke Harper Games (Video)

- Above is a new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper in a game of Nidhogg.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 545,000 total interactions this week - 333,000 on Facebook and 212,000 on Twitter. This is in line with last week's show, which also drew a total of 545,000 interactions - 386,000 Facebook interactions and 159,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- As a reminder, this week's WWE TV ratings will be delayed due to the New Year's Day holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be release on Thursday.

- Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Lana are now official for the 30-woman Royal Rumble match later this month in Philadelphia. They joined Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as confirmed names for the first-ever women's Rumble match. They tweeted the following on the match:

I've been in this business LONG before these girls saw a ring. The #RoyalRumble match is in my blood...it's in my DNA and a #WrestleMania match for #WomensTitle is my future. #RumbleForAll — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) January 2, 2018

I've heard so many people say what others can and cannot do. I won't listen to them and I will prove them all wrong. I'll be in the CENTER of the ring and in the #RoyalRumble match. See you soon, @WrestleMania ???? #RumbleForAll — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 2, 2018