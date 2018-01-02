WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Pulled From Mixed Match Challenge, Stars Backstage At WWE Tapings, WWE Network Maintenance

By Marc Middleton | January 02, 2018

- WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler and former TNA X Division Champion Rockstar Spud are backstage at tonight's WWE TV tapings in Orlando, as are other NXT Superstars. For those who missed it, above is video of Baszler's debut on last week's NXT episode.

- WWE Network will be undergoing maintenance tomorrow morning from 7am - 10am EST.

- It looks like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be out of action for a few weeks as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that he's replacing Enzo in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins on Facebook Watch on January 16th. No word yet on who his replacement will be. Angle tweeted:

