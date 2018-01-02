Becky Lynch Makes Return To WWE Action On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair And Liv Morgan React (Videos)

Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Becky Lynch return to action after being away to film WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" with The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Becky has been away since November when she was attacked by The Riott Squad making their debuts.
Becky helped Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat down Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott after The Riott Squad defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka in six-woman action.
Below are videos from Becky's return along with Twitter comments from Liv and Charlotte:
STRAIGHT ?? ?? ?? ?? @BeckyLynchWWE is BACK!!!! #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/uGyyQx2hji— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
FEEL THE BURN, #RiottSquad!!!#SDLive @BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/Q6PXn7SyPg— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
The #RiottSquad may have just met its match in the form of @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE and the RETURNING @BeckyLynchWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zP2fK7zACH— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
This is real #SQUAD goals.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 3, 2018
Nothing like a good #LassKicking...huh, ladies? #SDLive #GlowFireFlair pic.twitter.com/tDgFGuEqY6
Welcome back @BeckyLynchWWE '? it's gonna be fun walking over you in my Js on the road to @wrestlemania #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll #SDLiv— LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 3, 2018