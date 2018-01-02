Former Cruiserweight Champion Returns To Action On Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode

TJP made his return to action on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Orlando, picking up a win over Akira Tozawa.

TJP has been out of action since October with a knee injury. His last match came on the October 10th 205 Live episode, which was a 2 of 3 Falls Match loss to Rich Swann. It was reported that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion had been away due to creative not having anything for him but he was out dealing with knee issues that had been bothering him.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's return: