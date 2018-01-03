Karl Malone Joins WWE Star In The Ring After SmackDown (Video), MYC Competitor Backstage, New Jack

- NBA legend Karl Malone joined Bobby Roode in the ring for a "Glorious" moment following last night's episode of SmackDown from Orlando, Florida.

Malone then spoke to Dasha Fuentes backstage, where he recalls teaming with Diamond Dallas Page against Dennis Rodman and Hulk Hogan at WCW Bash at the Beach 1998. The former Utah Jazz star also hints about stepping in the ring again.

- Former ECW star New Jack celebrates his birthday on Wednesday as he turns 55 years old.

- Tessa Blanchard, who competed in the Mae Young Classic over the summer, was backstage at SmackDown. On Instagram Stories, both Charlotte Flair and Natalya posted photos of themselves with her.