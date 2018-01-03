Maria Kanellis Speaks Out On Nude Photo Leak

Last year, Maria Kanellis was one of several female wrestling figures who became a victim of nude photo leaks. The absent WWE star and one-time Playboy cover girl is now speaking out on the situation.

Kanellis posted a blog on Facebook on Tuesday in which addresses her photo leak:

"Playboy, Leaked Photos, and Being Sexy"

I have never thought about not being me. I have never been afraid to show off my body. I have never been scared of being sexy. And I don't want my son or daughter to be afraid of their body. I want my children to be confident. In a world so full of hate and unknown, Mike and I do not want our children to feel like love is a foreign concept. I have been asked on numerous occasions about Playboy, my leaked photos, and about being sexy. My answers may surprise you and hopefully give you some insight into what it means to me to be able to be sexy and still be a great mother.

What will you tell your child about being in Playboy? I will tell them that mommy bought a house by capitalizing on a huge opportunity. I will tell them that mommy believes that the human body should be celebrated not shammed. I will tell them that Playboy is an iconic magazine and the decision to pose was something I discussed with my family and friends before making a well informed choice. I don't believe sex is the enemy I think ignorance is. If my children, are well informed about the meaning and value of a person's virtue, I think that is the best a parent can do.

Leaked Photos.... So, I guess I probably should make a statement about this at some point. Haha... I guess first you should know, every photo that I have seen leaked was something for my husband of over three years, who I have been with for 6 and a half. They were sent to or taken by Mike. So, you aren't seeing anything salacious or forbidden. You are seeing our personal photos. It doesn't bother me that I'm naked. I have been naked. Boobs, butt, etc... everyone has them. If my children asks about those photos, I will say mommy and daddy have a healthy relationship. We love each other. Daddy thinks Mommy is sexy. AND, there is nothing wrong with that. The problem is the intrusion of privacy. The sad, sad humans that can not make a happy, healthy life of their own. I would tell my child to feel sorry for the people that do not have enough love of their own and have to steal it from others. Mommy and daddy, pity the people that have enough time on their hands to fish through our photos but no time to make a life of their own. To those people, I say get some help, try online dating, and stop breaking the law.

I'm too sexy for small mindedness. Sex. Woah. How could you? NO, I can and I will never be afraid of it. Being sexy doesn't end for pregnant people, married people, curvy people, skinny people, any people... Sex is beautiful. It creates life and draws humans together. War, is ever present on TV, in movies, and on video games and no one blinks an eye but you see a little boob and OMG!! Mark 10:6-9 "But from the beginning of creation, 'God made them male and female.' 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.' So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man separate." One flesh sounds fun. If God wanted me to wear clothes, I would have been born with them. I wasn't, so I'll continue being sexy and enjoying my body. The body that was created by this universe.

Let's talk about the things I am afraid of talking about with my child, war, sexual harassment, economic inequality, sexism, racism, homophobia, genocide, and the current political climate. There are much bigger problems in this world then, my sexuality. I have built my life around being a good person and being a good role model for my little sister when she was still little and now my nieces and nephew and soon for my child. In this country, we should focus less on the way people love and more on the way people hate. That is what I will teach my child. Hold hands not hate. Be the change you want to see in this world. Love Yourself. #PowerofLove

Love,

The Crazy Pregnant Lady

Maria Kanellis