Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Card, Start Time, Live Coverage Reminder

Join us for our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 12! In the U.S., the event starts with the pre-show late Wednesday night (11 p.m. PT) / early Thursday morning (2 a.m. ET) depending on your time zone. The pre-show match should start around 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET with the main show kicking off shortly after.

Headlining this year's card will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on Tetsuya Naito, who won his title shot opportunity after winning the G1 Climax tournament, earlier this year. Also, IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega will take on Chris Jericho in a "No DQ" title match. The live English commentary will be provided by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis, and you can watch by signing up at NJPW World. Below is the full card:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Chris Jericho

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (HAIR VS. HAIR/NOBODY AT RINGSIDE DEATHMATCH)

Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Killler Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. EVIL and SANADA

Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (GAUNTLET MATCH)

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson, and Togi Makabe vs. Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hanson Raymond Rowe, and Michael Elgin vs. Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, and Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Roppongi 3K (c) vs. The Young Bucks

PRE-SHOW

New Japan Rumble