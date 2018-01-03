Top Stars Team After WWE Tapings, AJ Styles Reacts To Title Defense, Match For Next Week's SmackDown

- The Ascension vs. The Bludgeon Brothers has been announced for next week's WWE SmackDown, as revealed in this Fallout video with Breezango and Ascension. Konnor and Viktor tangled with Rowan and Harper on last night's SmackDown but The Bludgeon Brothers took out both teams. Breezango believe that The Ascension proved they really are their friends.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Orlando saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal in six-man action.

- As noted, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Styles tweeted the following on the match: