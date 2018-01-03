Kevin Owens Reacts To His WWE Title Shot, Special WWE NXT Tonight, Aiden English Wants A Recount

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Xavier Woods defeat Aiden English to advance to the second round in the WWE United States Title tournament. Woods will now face Jinder Mahal for a spot in the finals at the Royal Rumble. Above is Fallout video of English talking to Dasha Fuentes. English starts off by saying he's going to focus his time on charitable endeavors and spending time with his cats but then he changes his mind and says the loss was a travesty. English says he won't let Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon certify the result as he wants a recount. He goes on to say the referee isn't even a US citizen as he's Italian, and that he will see English in court.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour 2017 Year In Review episode with never-before-seen footage from the Adam Cole vs. Drew McIntyre match that featured WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special referee. There will also be an announcement on the NXT 2017 Awards, a special look at NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon plus words from Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as they prepare for their "Takeover: Philly" main event.

- As noted, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with the title on the line at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. Owens tweeted the following on the match after last night's SmackDown main event: