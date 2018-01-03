Update On NJPW Video Game, Kazuchika Vs. Naito Full Match, Jay White, Wrestle Kingdom 12

- Above is the full match between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito from April of 2016 at Invasion Attack. The two will meet in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12 with Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. We will have live coverage of the event late tonight (11 p.m. PT) / early Thursday morning (2 a.m. ET), depending on your time zone.

- As noted, NJPW had a "video game announcement" at yesterday's NJPW Fan Festa and that announcement was Pro Wrestling Fire would be coming to the PlayStation 4 and NJPW would be partnering up with the game to have their wrestlers officially in it. Kevin Kelly was at the event and announced the news. A few wrestlers, including KUSHIDA and Togi Makabe, did a quick tournament to show off their characters in the game. The PS4 version is expected to drop in the Summer, before the next NJPW G1 Climax.

Fire Pro Wrestling on PS4! #njfanfesta — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) January 3, 2018

- Below are more hype videos for Wrestle Kingdom 12. The first is Naito and Okada previewing their upcoming title match (have "CC" on for English subtitles). The second is "Switchblade" Jay White talking about his match against IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. White was previously a Young Lion with NJPW, but after months of teasing a mysterious figure, White was debuted with his current "Switchblade" gimmick at NJPW Power Struggle and challenged Tanahashi for his title.