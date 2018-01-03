WINC Podcast (1/3): WWE SmackDown Review, Royal Rumble Declarations, Wrestle Kingdom 12, Enzo

Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- The latest Royal Rumble declarations and why Raj can't stand them.

- Wrestle Kingdom 12 preview.

- Enzo's absence from WWE TV.

- Women's Royal Rumble match and how the rest of the card could fill out.

- What to do with Rusev and Bayley.

- The first team for Mixed Match Challenge announced and the experiment of streaming on Facebook.

- Is a Women's Elimination Chamber Match up next?

- NJPW needing to make it easier for overseas fans to find their product.

- Could Asuka win the title before the Royal Rumble?

And more!

