Hideo Itami Beat With A Pipe (Video), WWE On Enzo Amore Being Replaced In MMC (Video), Oney Lorcan

- Hideo Itami's feud with Jack Gallagher continued on last night WWE 205 Live episode but their rematch never happened as Gallagher beat Itami down with a pipe. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE announced the following on the NHL's Washington Capitals adopting WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan's theme song as their goal song:

Washington Capitals use Oney Lorcan's entrance theme as its official goal song When Oney Lorcan's entrance theme "Combative" blares throughout arenas, NXT fans know it can only mean one thing: that a hard-hitting, smash-mouth brawl is about to break out. Yet, for followers of the NHL's Washington Capitals, the tune has taken on a new significance: as a cause of celebration. That's because the Caps have adopted the anthemic tune, a CFO$ original, as their official goal song of the 2017-2018 hockey season. So, the next time Alex Ovechkin or Evgeny Kuznetsov puts the puck inside the net, keep an ear out for the familiar fight song and throw a finger in the air like Lorcan, because, well, Oney Rules. "Combative" is available for download now on iTunes.

- As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced yesterday that WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge that kicks off on January 16th. Enzo is currently dealing with the flu. We should know Enzo's replacement on Thursday when the teams are announced. Below is a WWE Now video on the situation and WWE's announcement: