Top RAW Superstars Announced As First Team For WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Tournament

While teams for the Mixed Match Challenge were supposed to be announced tomorrow, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed the first team for his roster - Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

Above is video of Angle, Strowman & Bliss, and below is WWE's announcement:

The first unlikely tandem to be announced for WWE Mixed Match Challenge is the destructive pairing of Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. The unrelenting combination of Five Feet of Fury and The Monster Among Men will spell trouble for any opponents who dare to step into the ring with them.

In the relatively short time since she was drafted from NXT in 2016, Bliss has battled her way through both the Raw and SmackDown LIVE rosters to capture four Women's Championships. Without a doubt, she will do anything to win. Strowman — quite simply — takes no prisoners. He's a mountain of pure annihilation whose only desire seems to be to secure his own dominance by destroying anyone or anything that gets in his path.

Although Strowman is no doubt ready to scare every other team in the groundbreaking tournament, Bliss may have a different strategy in mind.

"You don't scare me, big boy," Bliss informed Strowman. "But if you just listen to me and do everything I say, we'll become the Mixed Match Challenge Champions."

Together, Bliss and Strowman will battle in an innovative Facebook Watch exclusive tournament, where unlikely male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for their charity. But who will possibly be able to overtake them?

Unlikely Raw vs. SmackDown pairings will battle it out in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch every Tuesday, starting Jan. 16 at 10 ET/7 PT.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Jan. 16 at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.