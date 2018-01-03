Chris Jericho Dedicates Match To Benoit & Eddie, John Cena Visits Cancer Patient, SmackDown Social

- John Cena recently visited Hillsborough County Sheriff Office employee Steve Jackson, who was recently diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. Cena visited Steve, who works as the HCSO Communications Manager, on Tuesday at his home. Cena lives in nearby Land O' Lakes in Tampa. Above is ABC Action News video on the visit.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 242,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 136,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 106,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 297,000 interactions - 194,000 on Facebook and 103,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Chris Jericho took to Instagram today and dedicated tomorrow's Wrestle Kingdom 12 match to Chris Benoit and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who Jericho was close to. Jericho will be facing Kenny Omega at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro Wrestling's big WK12 event. Make sure to join us late tonight at 11pm PT for our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho posted this fan art and dedicated the match:

I really like this fan art by @richard_I_P. I dedicate tomorrow's match to the fallen brothers... #AlphaVsOmega @njpw1972