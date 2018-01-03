Top SmackDown Superstars Announced As Second Team For WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Series

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as the first blue brand team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament, which begins airing via Facebook Watch on Tuesday, December 16th.
As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be the first team for his roster. The rest of the teams will be announced tomorrow.
Below is WWE's announcement on Roode & Flair, and above is a video with Bryan and his first team:
Bobby Roode to team with Charlotte Flair in WWE Mixed Match Challenge
SmackDown LIVE's first tandem to be announced for WWE Mixed Match Challenge is the formidable pairing of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode – two Superstars that General Manager Daniel Bryan hopes will prove to be the difference against Raw in the unprecedented tournament on Facebook Watch.
Since emerging in WWE, Charlotte Flair has surpassed every expectation, proving her genetic superiority as the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair by competing in ground-breaking matches and laying claim to four Raw Women's Championships, a Divas Championship and now the SmackDown Women's Title. She's the perfect partner for the up-and-coming Roode, a Superstar whose dynamic personality, obvious skill and confident demeanor promise to bring him greatness on the blue brand and beyond.
This glorious dream team is not only sure to add a touch of class to WWE Mixed Match Challenge, but it may also serve as the right combination to walk away with the whole tournament.
"We'll work on the 'Woo,' Charlotte assured her elated partner, then added, "Let's get matching robes and win the Mixed Match Challenge!"
Together, Roode and Flair will battle in an innovative and exclusive Facebook Watch tournament, where unlikely male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing. Is there a duo that can match this potent pairing inside the ring?
Check back with WWE.com to learn other #WWEMMC combinations as they become available. Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates, including how you can impact the show's matchups, stipulations and more along the way. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.