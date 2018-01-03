Top SmackDown Superstars Announced As Second Team For WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Series

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as the first blue brand team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament, which begins airing via Facebook Watch on Tuesday, December 16th.

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be the first team for his roster. The rest of the teams will be announced tomorrow.

Below is WWE's announcement on Roode & Flair, and above is a video with Bryan and his first team: