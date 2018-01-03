The Rock Replies To Road Warrior Animal Tweet, RAW Superstar Writes For WWE Comics, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE SmackDown of 2018.
- ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Boom! Studios' WWE Comics issue #13 at this link. The issue will feature a story co-written by Samoa Joe on how he joined the RAW roster and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW with stories from every era of the show.
- WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal had the following Twitter exchange with The Rock after tweeting about going to see the new Jumanji movie:
Just went and saw my friend @TheRock in his new movie, #Jumanji, with my grandson Jacob. We loved it!!! Everyone should go see it. #WhatARush pic.twitter.com/wbVHULCcS3— RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) January 3, 2018
Ah the man himself. Great to see you guys had fun with #JUMANJI. Big luv to you and the ohana brother. #WhatARuuuuuuuush https://t.co/82sO6bBAii— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 3, 2018