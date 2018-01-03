WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Replies To Road Warrior Animal Tweet, RAW Superstar Writes For WWE Comics, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 03, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE SmackDown of 2018.

- ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Boom! Studios' WWE Comics issue #13 at this link. The issue will feature a story co-written by Samoa Joe on how he joined the RAW roster and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW with stories from every era of the show.

WWE Legends Confirmed To Be At WWE RAW 25th Anniversary
See Also
WWE Legends Confirmed To Be At WWE RAW 25th Anniversary

- WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal had the following Twitter exchange with The Rock after tweeting about going to see the new Jumanji movie:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Live Coverage Wed. At 11pm PT / Thurs. At 2am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top