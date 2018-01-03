WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins Vs. Corey Graves WWE NXT Title Match Video, Kairi Sane - SmackDown Photos, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 03, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE NXT Way Back Wednesday video, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves for the NXT Title from January 2nd, 2013. The match featured appearances by Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose plus commentary by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and NXT General Manager William Regal.

- WWE stock was down 2.04% today, closing at $30.77 per share. Today's high was $31.50 and the low was $30.61.

Kairi Sane On Being A Leader, Dealing With A Language Barrier, Shayna Baszler - Mae Young Classic
See Also
Kairi Sane On Being A Leader, Dealing With A Language Barrier, Shayna Baszler - Mae Young Classic

- Kairi Sane was among the NXT Superstars backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in Orlando. Here she is with Akira Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Live Coverage Wed. At 11pm PT / Thurs. At 2am ET

Most Popular

Back To Top