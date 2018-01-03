Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Talk Teaming With Each Other, WWE NXT Preview, 2018 DVD Schedule

- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage with Renee Young after they were announced as the first red brand team for the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. Renee points out how Nia Jax has been campaigning to be Braun's partner in the tournament and asks if they are concerned about how she will react. Braun hushes Bliss and says they don't care what Nia's reaction is because the only friend Bliss needs right now is him. We noted before that Nia tweeted a negative reaction to the announcement and also lashed out at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who made the team.

- Below is the updated list of confirmed WWE DVDs for 2018, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com:

* January 9th - Best PPV Matches of 2017 (DVD)

* January 16th - Clash of Champions 2017 (DVD)

* January 16th - 4 Kid Favorites: WWE Tag Team Collection (DVD)

* February 6th - Best of RAW & SmackDown 2017 (DVD)

* March 6th - Royal Rumble 2018 (DVD)

* March 20th - WWE NXT: Best of 2017 (DVD)

* April 3rd - RAW 25th Anniversary (DVD)

* April 17th - Double Feature: Elimination Chamber 2018 & Fastlane 2018 (DVD)

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will be a special two-hour 2017 Year In Review episode with never-before-seen footage from the Adam Cole vs. Drew McIntyre match that had special referee WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, an announcement on the NXT 2017 Awards, a special look at NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon plus words from Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as they prepare for their "Takeover: Philly" main event. Below is a preview for the episode: