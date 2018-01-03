Chad Gable Wants Justice After Controversy (Photo), Sasha Banks - UpUpDownDown Video, WWE - Memphis

- Above is new "UpUpDownDown" video with Sasha Banks naming her top 5 video games of all-time and why - Crash Bandicoot, ECW Hardcore Revolution, GoldenEye 007, Mario Kart and Perfect Dark.

- The FedEx Forum in Memphis is currently running a $45 promotion that includes tickets to the following events - Wrestling Night at the Memphis Hustle NBA G League game on January 4th from Landers Center in Southaven, MS with a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Wrestling Night at the Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game on January 5th in Memphis with another appearance by Lawler, Monday's RAW with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and The Miz's return, also in Memphis. Commemorative Lawler crowns will be given away at the Grizzlies game. Details on the promo are below:

We're offering an incredible deal this week! For $45 you get to enjoy the @memgrizz, the @MemphisHustle and @WWE Monday Night Raw.



Call 901.888.HOOP to get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/L4PRWJIgjn — FedExForum (@FedExForum) January 2, 2018

- Chad Gable says he and Shelton Benjamin deserve justice after their controversial loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on last night's SmackDown. He tweeted the following graphic today: