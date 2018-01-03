More WWE Wrestlers Sick Backstage At RAW, Chris Jericho Vs. Kenny Omega Preview (Video), Billy Gunn

- We are just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 12. The latest episode of CSR here on Wrestling Inc., which you can watch in the video above, previews the co-main event featuring Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega. Make sure to join us later tonight for our live coverage of the show.

- Although Enzo Amore was the only wrestler sent to the hospital at RAW this past Monday night, Wrestling Inc. has learned that there were many other wrestlers that were sick backstage and several were given an IV. It wasn't confirmed if they had the flu or some other illness, but many wrestlers also skipped going out on New Year's Eve the night before because they were sick.

- "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling" in Minneapolis, which is operated by Mr. Anderson and Shawn Daivari, announced that their next training seminar will feature former WWE / D-X Superstar "Mr. Ass" Billy Gunn on Monday February 19th. Billy brings 32 years of pro-wrestling experience, having success as both a singles wrestler where he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well being crowned the WWE's King of the Ring. He is also a record setting 11-time WWE Tag-Team Champion, most notably with the Road Dogg as The New Age Outlaws with D-Generation X.

The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75. You can register for the "Mr. Ass" Billy Gunn seminar at theacademyprowrestling.com/billy. Limited spots are available, and they will not accept registrations once the seminar is full.

