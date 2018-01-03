Sami Zayn On Pinning The WWE Champion, Bobby Roode & Charlotte On MMC (Video), Natalya Talks 2018

- Above is video of Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair reacting to WWE announcing them as the first blue brand team for the Mixed Match Challenge tournament that kicks off on January 16th. Flair says she's feeling glorious over the announcement while Roode says this is by far the greatest team ever assembled. Roode goes on about how they're a perfect fit and how they have matching robes, then declares that they will win the tournament, hands down. As noted, Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss were announced as the first red brand team today.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun can be found at this link, discussing her resolutions for 2018. She talked about living more in the moment with less social media time, reading more books and working out more often. She also commented on her pro wrestling career in 2018:

I've also resolved to make an unforgettable impact in the first women's Royal Rumble match in WWE history. I can almost see myself standing inside the ring celebrating as I secure my championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. I'm beyond grateful that 2017 has been one of the most successful and fulfilling years of my career, but it has been such a whirlwind that I haven't stopped to really digest all of the beautiful countries I've visited and magic moments I've had performing. From competing in Shanghai, China, to rocking Madison Square Garden, being on my seventh season of Total Divas, participating in my first ladder match and cage match, surpassing Trish Stratus's record of most PPV matches of any female in WWE history to winning my first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, it's all been such a dream. A dream that I never want to take for granted. On top of all those accolades, I also made my debut as a columnist for my favourite newspaper, the same one my uncle Bret Hart used to write his very own column in. I'm so grateful to be able to reflect on all my accomplishments. Here is to living my 2018 in the moment and enjoying every new success just a little bit more.

