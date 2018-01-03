Welcome to the WrestlingINC's viewing party for Wrestle Kingdom 12! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event. In the U.S., the event starts with the pre-show late Wednesday night (11 p.m. PT) / early Thursday morning (2 a.m. ET) depending on your time zone. The pre-show match should start around 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET with the main show kicking off shortly after. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Chris Jericho

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (HAIR VS. HAIR/NOBODY AT RINGSIDE DEATHMATCH)

Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Killler Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. EVIL and SANADA

Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (GAUNTLET MATCH)

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson, and Togi Makabe vs. Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hanson Raymond Rowe, and Michael Elgin vs. Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, and Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Roppongi 3K (c) vs. The Young Bucks

PRE-SHOW

New Japan Rumble