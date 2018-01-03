Big Singles Match For WWE NXT Takeover, WWE Looks At NXT Tag Team & Women's Divisions, Road Trips

- Courtesy of tonight's WWE NXT special Year In Review episode, above and below are videos looking at the NXT tag team and women's divisions. The tag team division video features NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, The Street Profits, Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss, Heavy Machinery and TM-61. It's worth noting that The Authors of Pain and SAnitY were not included in this video.

The women's division video looks at Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, Lacey Evans, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Vanessa Borne, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross. Notable Superstars left out of this video that are on the roster include NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Aliyah and Taynara Conti. It's worth noting that Baszler, who will make her in-ring debut on next week's show, is not listed on the roster as of this writing.

- Triple H has announced that the first NXT Road Trip live events of February 2018 will take place in Tennessee - Saturday, February 3rd at the Nashville War Memorial Auditorium and Sunday, February 4th at the Knoxville Coliseum. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time via NXTTickets.com. Superstars announced include NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Roderick Strong, Kairi Sane and more. It was previously announced that the first Road Trip live events of 2018 will take place in South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend after Thursday's TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta. The roster will be at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, SC on Friday and the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday.

- While not officially announced as of this writing, Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black is set to take place at the NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event on Saturday, January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center. Black remains undefeated in singles action going into this week's pre-Takeover TV tapings. The only confirmed Takeover match is Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is a promo for the event, which takes place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend: