Tag Titles Change Hands At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2018

The Young Bucks won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi 3K at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

This is Young Bucks' seventh time winning the titles. Roppongi 3k won them back in October against Funky Future.

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

