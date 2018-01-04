Another Title Change At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship in a Gauntlet Match at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

This is Beretta and Toru Yano first time (Ishii's second) winning the titles. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won them back in December against BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below: