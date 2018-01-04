Tag Team Wins Titles For The First Time At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

EVIL and SANADA won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Killer Elite Squad at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.
This is EVIL and SANADA's first time winning the titles. Killer Elite Squad won them back in September against War Machine.
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
