Wrestler Forced To Shave His Head At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2018

Hirooki Goto won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

This is Goto's second time winning the title. Suzuki won it back in April against Hirooki Goto. As per the match stipulation, Suzuki had to get his head shaved after losing the match. Suzuki ended up shaving his own head.

You can see how the title changed hands and the head shaving in the videos below:

