New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2018

Will Ospreay won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi, and KUSHIDA at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

This is Ospreay's second time winning the title. Marty Scurll won it back in November against Ospreay.

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

