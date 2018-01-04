New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

Will Ospreay won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi, and KUSHIDA at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.
This is Ospreay's second time winning the title. Marty Scurll won it back in November against Ospreay.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
.@WillOspreay is doing @WillOspreay things #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/GWliYbIoDc
Look, if you give @WillOspreay tall things to climb on, he's just going to jump off them. #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/xH3Vh414pf
.@KUSHIDA_0904 catches Ospreay in an armbar!! #NJPW #njwk12 https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/TMSpBeyk4v— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) January 4, 2018
THEY JUST DON'T STOP. #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/iaCLGpQBlK
Hiromu sends KUSHIDA flying! #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/RhTAFa0N11
.@KUSHIDA_0904 has a sunset bomb of his own! #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/jh1R0CxRTz
IMPLOSION 450!! #NJPW #njwk12 @WillOspreay https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/QN4owxGYHd— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) January 4, 2018
.@WillOspreay has lifted the curse! #njwk12??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/bJpWXAoJif