New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

Will Ospreay won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi, and KUSHIDA at tonight's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

This is Ospreay's second time winning the title. Marty Scurll won it back in November against Ospreay.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below: